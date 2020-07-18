KEOWN, Susan

KEOWN – The death has occurred of Susan Keown, Carnbeg, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh at the residence of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Tommy; dear wife of the late Philip Keown, dearly loved mother of Pauline (Gerard, RIP), Mary (Tommy), Richard (Tina) and beloved granny and great granny to her dearest grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura on Monday for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The family regrets that due to the present situation house, Mass and Funeral are private to family only and the family thank you for your understanding.

Messages of sympathy may be left at cartydevenish@yahoo.co.uk or below. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director.