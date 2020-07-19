CONNOLLY, Cahal – Belderrig, Ballina Co. Mayo and formerly of Donagh Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the Mayo University Hospital on 19th July 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (Belderrig) and dear father of Mary (Brighton).

He will be sadly missed by his family, son-in-law James (Brighton), adored grandchildren Charlotte & Linus, sister Mary (Donagh), brothers Noel (Oxford), Michael (Dungloe), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many good friends. Pre-deceased by his brother Patrick (Workington) in the past week.

Funeral will arrive at St. Teresa’s Church, Belderrig on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 4 pm, followed by burial in Belderrig Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines regarding the Coronavirus (Covid–19)

Cahal’s funeral and funeral Mass will be confined to family and close friends. Your co-operation is greatly appreciated by the Connolly family at this difficult time.

Memorial Mass will be held at a later date for the repose of Cahal’s Soul which will be confirmed in due course.

If you would like to leave messages for Cahal’s family, please post them on the condolence form section on Midwest Radio Death Notices or on the condolence section below.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice. Please donate online – Mayo Rocommon Hospice at hospice.ie.

House private please.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace