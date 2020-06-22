CONNOLLY, Fr. Patrick (Pat) – St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, São Paulo, Recife, Paraiba and Juina (Brazil), June 22nd, suddenly at St. Patrick’s, Kiltegan. Pre-deceased by his sister Teresa (O’Hare, Cullyhanna) and by his brother Felix (Athlone).

Sadly missed by his sister Mary (Portstewart), by his brothers Peter (Roslea), Joe (Portstewart) and Eugene (Omagh), by his sisters-in-law Annie, Mary, Eileen and Mairead, by his brother-in-law Jimmy O’Hare, by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his relatives and friends and by his Society family.

Due to Government restrictions the Funeral Mass and burial will be private.

The Mass will be live-streamed on .https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Funeral Arrangements Later