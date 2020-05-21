TORMEY, Anna (née Carroll) – Graan Abby Nursing Home, Enniskillen and formerly Scotstown, Co. Monaghan and London. Died Thursday, 21st May 2020 peacefully in the loving care of her son James and staff at the Graan Nursing Home, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of the late James, RIP, and loving mother to James (Marie) and Lorraine Burgess. Dear sister of Rita Conway, Bernie McConnon, Teresa Markey, Phil Morgan and predeceased by her brothers Pat, Terry, Bernard and her sister Kay McElvaney, RIP.

Anna’s remains will repose at her son James and daughter-in-law Marie residence, The Knocks, Lisnaskea until removal on Saturday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Mary’s cemetery, Urbleshanney, Scotstown, for burial at 11 am.

The wake house and burial will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the ‘Children’s Heartbeat Foundation’, Belfast, c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA

St. Anthony pray for her