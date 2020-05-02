+44 (0)28 6632 2066
PEAKE, Joseph

Posted: 5:23 pm May 2, 2020

PEAKE, Joseph – peacefully, surrounded by his wife and daughters, at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex on the afternoon of 1st May 2020. Joe was born in Liverpool and lived in Clones, Kenya and Enniskillen.

He was pre-deceased by his daughter Orla and sadly missed by his family, Rosaleen, his wife and his daughters Aileen, Deirdre and Fionnuala, also by his brother John and family, his close relatives Gertie and Dessie and his sons-in-law; Brendan, John and Paul and his grandchildren; Aisling, Aoife, Niamh, Róisín, Rónan, Conor, Ciara, Aoibheann, Oran and Orla-Rose.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm

In accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines Joe’s burial will take place privately. A Memorial Mass celebrating Joe’s life will take place at a later date. For those who cannot attend, please feel free to leave a message for the family in the condolence section below.

