EVES, Shaun Patrick – 24 Flax Valley, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, May 5th, 2020, suddenly. Much loved son of Emma (Paul McCaffrey).

Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, grandparents Michael and Anne, Phil (Mary), Bet (Alan), uncle Ryan, cousin Liam, great granda Paddy Meehan, all the Eves, Meehan and McCaffrey families.

In compliance with Government guidelines regarding Covid-19, family home and funeral will be private.

The Eves Family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation at this difficult time. Those who would wish to leave a message for the family please do so on p.mccauey@btopenworld.com or below.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

May his gentle Soul rest in peace