LEONARD, Anthony – peacefully, 19th April 2020, Creenahoe House, Creenahoe, Belcoo. Loving father of Declan, Gary, Peter and Fergus. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Maureen. Brother of missed by his daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandson, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Owing to current restrictions, Anthony’s family home and funeral will be private to family only. A memorial Mass for Anthony will be held at a later date.

May he Rest In Peace