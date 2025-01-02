+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineConcerns raised over new SWAH sub-group formation
South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Concerns raised over new SWAH sub-group formation

Posted: 3:04 pm January 2, 2025

ALLIANCE councillor Eddie Roofe has voiced concerns that the creation of a new subgroup within the Strategic Development Group (SDG) for South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) could be an attempt to sideline the Fermanahg & Omagh District Council from discussions.

The SDG, established in 2023 following the suspension of emergency general surgery at SWAH, includes senior representatives from the Western Health and Social Care Trust, the Department of Health, hospital management, GPs, community stakeholders, and independent health experts.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is currently represented by chief executive Alison McCullagh and the serving chairman. Initially meeting bi-monthly, the SDG recently reduced its meetings to a quarterly schedule.

Ms McCullagh previously emphasised that the SDG is ‘not a decision-making body’ and informed members of plans to develop a new ‘Vision Group,’ with further details expected in January.

Cllr Roofe expressed unease about the group’s potential role, stating, “I am concerned the development of that sub-group is designed to phase us (council) out, specifically when it’s to discuss SWAH.”

He proposed that the council should request involvement in the new group, adding, “When sub-groups are made up it is perhaps to phase out troublesome parties on a committee which they don’t want to muddy the waters. I would like us to be part of the discussion at least.”

Sinn Féin councillor Patrick Withers seconded the proposal, which was supported unanimously by the chamber.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Trust says ICU at SWAH won’t be downgraded Health rumours could force staff to leave SWAH Winter pressures mount on Fermanagh health service
Posted: 3:04 pm January 2, 2025
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2025 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA