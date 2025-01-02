Concerns raised over new SWAH sub-group formation

ALLIANCE councillor Eddie Roofe has voiced concerns that the creation of a new subgroup within the Strategic Development Group (SDG) for South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) could be an attempt to sideline the Fermanahg & Omagh District Council from discussions.

The SDG, established in 2023 following the suspension of emergency general surgery at SWAH, includes senior representatives from the Western Health and Social Care Trust, the Department of Health, hospital management, GPs, community stakeholders, and independent health experts.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is currently represented by chief executive Alison McCullagh and the serving chairman. Initially meeting bi-monthly, the SDG recently reduced its meetings to a quarterly schedule.

Ms McCullagh previously emphasised that the SDG is ‘not a decision-making body’ and informed members of plans to develop a new ‘Vision Group,’ with further details expected in January.

Cllr Roofe expressed unease about the group’s potential role, stating, “I am concerned the development of that sub-group is designed to phase us (council) out, specifically when it’s to discuss SWAH.”

He proposed that the council should request involvement in the new group, adding, “When sub-groups are made up it is perhaps to phase out troublesome parties on a committee which they don’t want to muddy the waters. I would like us to be part of the discussion at least.”

Sinn Féin councillor Patrick Withers seconded the proposal, which was supported unanimously by the chamber.

