John Farry confirms new career move

ONE of Ireland’s top up and coming Country music stars has said they’re “very excited to get working on the next chapter” after they’ve teamed up with Garrison music guru John Farry.

Farry, who wrote a song for 1997 Eurovision singer Marc Roberts, was recently confirmed as the new manager of Country music star David James. It comes following his split from Nathan Carter.

“John has spent the last 14 years as manager of Nathan Carter & I am delighted that John is coming on board as my manager and business associate,” Mr James posted on Facebook.

“I am very excited to get working on the next chapter. We have big plans and we will let you know a lot more in the very near future.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to all my loyal fans who have been with me from day one and I’m looking forward to sharing the next leg of my musical career with you all,” he added in the post.

After teaming up with Liverpool singer Carter in 2010, Farry was central to his music success. After stepping away from his role as manager, he was full of praise for the Country music star.

“I am proud to say that I discovered Nathan Carter,” the Garrison man said in a statement.

“I believe that I am leaving the management post now in a good place, knowing that Nathan is at the very top of the tree in his genre in the Irish entertainment world.

“I wish Nathan and the band every success in the future and I have no doubt that his career will continue to develop further in the years ahead.”

Carter also paid tribute to his long-serving manager, after confirming their split.

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank John Farry for all his effort and commitment to me and the band over the last 14 years,” he said.

“We’ve had some great times together and wrote some great songs. I want to wish John, Anne and the family all the very best in the future.”