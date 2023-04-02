+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

SPIBY, Victor Edwin

Posted: 9:35 pm April 2, 2023

SPIBY, Victor Edwin – 26 Moorlough Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 27th March, peacefully in South West Acute Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia (née Kemp); devoted father to Jayne Whitehead (Graham) and Glenn; much loved grandfather to Mairi, Jacob and Iona.

Victor’s funeral will leave his late residence on Monday at 1.15 pm for a service of thanksgiving in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2 pm.

Victor will be sadly missed and always remembered with love by his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

‘’Safe in the arms of Jesus’’

Related posts:

BROUGH, Mary LYNN, Sister Gertrude (Consilii) McCOOLE, June

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA