SPIBY, Victor Edwin – 26 Moorlough Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 27th March, peacefully in South West Acute Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia (née Kemp); devoted father to Jayne Whitehead (Graham) and Glenn; much loved grandfather to Mairi, Jacob and Iona.

Victor’s funeral will leave his late residence on Monday at 1.15 pm for a service of thanksgiving in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2 pm.

Victor will be sadly missed and always remembered with love by his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

‘’Safe in the arms of Jesus’’