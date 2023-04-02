GREEN, Margaret (née O’Hara) – Ardmoney, Brookeborough, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 1st April 2023, peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of Michael (Mickey); loving mother to Gerald (Arlene), Michael (Linda), Loretta (Pat), Kieran (Julie) and Claire; dearly loved sister of Seamus (Jennifer), Eamon, Brenda (Dougie), Maureen (John), Joe (Marjery), Mick (Carol) and pre-deceased by her sister Elizabeth, RIP.

Margaret will repose at her late residence, until removal on Monday afternoon at 1.30 pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Brookeborough, for 2 pm funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Eamon, aunts Tessie and Alice, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

House private to family and neighbours on Monday, please.