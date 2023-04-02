CARDWELL, John Edward (Jack) – 2nd April 2023, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, 24 Castle Street, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1EE. Dearly beloved husband of Maureen, RIP; loving mother of Pauline McKeague (Nicky), Jackie Martin (Joe), Joe, Cathy McIver (Paul) and the late Julia, RIP; cherished grandfather of Tom, Hannah, Sarah, Conor, Luke, Eva, Jacob, Ella, James and Ben; dear brother of Kenneth and the late James, RIP.

Jack will be reposing at his late residence on Sunday, 2nd April from 6 pm to 10 pm and on Monday from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Family time please at all other times, and on the morning of funeral.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, morning at 10.15 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul