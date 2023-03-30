+44 (0)28 6632 2066
OWENS, James Charles

Posted: 8:41 pm March 30, 2023

OWENS, James Charles – Tirravalley, Macken, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 29th March 2023, RIP. Reposing at St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley on Friday, 31st March 2023 from 4:30 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 1st April 2023 at 3 pm, with interment in new cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, Thomas (Ella), RIP; Ivor (Laurie), Bernadette (David), John, Brendan, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, family circle and friends.

Funeral can be viewed on St. Naile’s webcam.

