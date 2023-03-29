MONAGHAN, Hugh – late of Sidcup and London UK and Mullaghfad, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved husband of the late B.T (née McGovern), Leggendenn, Carrickaboy, Co. Cavan.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Jacqui; son Paul; brother Jim; sister Bridie; adored grandchildren Daisy, Erin, Tegan, Luca, Brady and Dylan nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday from 6 pm until 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Coonian, Co. Fermanagh, interment afterwards in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Drumavaddy, Co. Cavan at 2.30 pm approximately.

“May he Rest in Peace”