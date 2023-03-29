+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MONAGHAN, Hugh

Posted: 6:46 pm March 29, 2023

MONAGHAN, Hugh – late of Sidcup and London UK and Mullaghfad, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved husband of the late B.T (née McGovern), Leggendenn, Carrickaboy, Co. Cavan.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Jacqui; son Paul; brother Jim; sister Bridie; adored grandchildren Daisy, Erin, Tegan, Luca, Brady and Dylan nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday from 6 pm until 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Coonian, Co. Fermanagh, interment afterwards in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Drumavaddy, Co. Cavan at 2.30 pm approximately.

“May he Rest in Peace”

Related posts:

CONNOLLY, Kathleen (Cassie) CANNON, Anthony ROSE, Allan

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA