LEONARD, Imelda

Posted: 12:55 pm March 18, 2023

LEONARD, Imelda (née O’Loughlin) – Ballysooragh, Letterbreen, Co. Fermanagh, 17th March 2023, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Loving wife of Sean; dear mother of Marius, Edmund, Teresa, Jackie, Anne, John and Hugh. Pre-deceased by her sister Mary.

She will be sadly missed by her darling grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and entire family circle.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 2 pm until 8 pm and on Sunday from 2 pm until 6 pm.

House Private at all other times please.

Removal from her home on Monday at 10.30 am arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial to the adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace

