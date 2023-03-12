HOGG, Susan (Sus) MBE – 12th March 2023 (peacefully) at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, late of Castle Place, Enniskillen. Dearly loved wife of Robin; devoted mother of Neill (Miriam) and Gillian (Gavin); loving grandmother of Patrick, Jamie, Sam and Oli.

House private please.

Funeral service in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, Wednesday, 15th March at 12 noon, followed by a Private Cremation.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to MacMillian Cancer Care and St. Macartin’s Cathedral, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES.

Lovingly remembered by her family and family circle.

“At Peace”