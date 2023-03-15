+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

GUNN, Adrian

Posted: 7:43 pm March 15, 2023

GUNN, Adrian – London and formerly Coolkill, Derrylin, 18th January 2023. Dear brother of Philip, Jim (Belfast) and Mercedes (Kinlough) and the late Patsy (Lunney, Surrey) and Mina (Kinsella, Belnaleck), RIP.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by interment of ashes in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-ninnidhs-church-derrylin

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Related posts:

MOSS, Marie LEWIS, Thomas (Packie) WOODS, Berni

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA