CRUDDEN, Helen

Posted: 6:50 pm March 10, 2023

CRUDDEN, Helen (née Gray) – Trillick, Co. Tyrone, Corrameen Road, Kinawley, 10th March 2023, peacefully. Loving wife of Patrick; dear mother of Ethna (Raymond), Una (Garrett), Padraig (Karen) and Fiona; sister of Kate, Alice, Una, Teresa, Peter and the late Maureen, Mickey, Tommy, Rosie and Hughie, RIP.

Remains reposing at her home tomorrow, Saturday, 12 noon to 10 pm, walk through only please. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11 am in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in new cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-nailes-church-kinawley

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, sisters, brother, her beloved grandchildren, granny Crudden, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

