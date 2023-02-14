+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McMANUS, Kathleen

Posted: 10:16 am February 14, 2023

McMANUS, Kathleen (née Rogers) – The Fold, Lisnaskea and formerly Carrickmacusker, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 13th February 2023, peacefully in Millcroft Nursing home, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of the late Denis, RIP; loving mother of Terence (Carole), Kieran (Michela), Breda (Eoin), Connie, and Fr. Brendan S.J. Pre-deceased by her son Donal, RIP; sister of Denis and (Agatha) and pre-deceased by her siblings John, Eddie, Terence, Frank and Sr. Bridie.

Kathleen will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB on Wednesday evening from 5 pm until 8 pm, with removal on Thursday morning at 10.40 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Church Services Lisnakea

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, sisters-in-law Margaret and Kathleen Rogers, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her

