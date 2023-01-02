+44 (0)28 6632 2066
TUNNEY, Eugene

Posted: 8:07 pm January 2, 2023

TUNNEY, Eugene – 50 Coulcram Road, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-3AY, 1st January 2023, RIP.

Reposing at his late residence for family and close friends on Tuesday and Wednesday. Removal on Thursday, 5th January to arrive at the immaculate conception Church, Tempo for 11 am Funeral Mass. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2:45 pm.

Deeply regretted by his family son Glenn (Mary) and family; brothers Phil, Hugh and Gabriel; sister Patrica; nephew, Anthony (Jill) and family; Emmett, Gabriel (Madeleine).

