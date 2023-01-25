BOOMER, Michael – 41 Moynaghan Road, Lisnarick, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, 25th January 2023, RIP, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Beloved son of the late John and Doreen; loving brother of Chris (Pauline), Allen (Mary-Claire) and the late Keith.

Michael will leave the South West Acute Hospital, Friday at 10.30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown. Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters-in-law Pauline and Mary-Claire; nieces Stephanie, Emma and Rebecca; nephews Mark, Jonathan and Timothy and all the extended family.