MURRAY, Declan – formerly Donagh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, unexpectedly at his home. Dearly loved father of Kayleigh and Charlene. Pre-deceased by his mother Madge; brother Marcus.

Sadly missed by his daughters, their mother Julie; son-in-law Jamie; father Vincent; brothers; Barry, Vincent and Niall; sisters; Finola, Caroline and Catherine; partner Shirley; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday. Funeral to arrive at Sligo Cemetery for burial on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Condolences can be left below or privately for the family on the condolence section of our website: seamusfeehilyandson.ie.

Enquiries to Seamus Feehily Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo. Tel: 071-9171117.