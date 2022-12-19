+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MURRAY, Declan

Posted: 9:14 pm December 19, 2022

MURRAY, Declan – formerly Donagh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, unexpectedly at his home. Dearly loved father of Kayleigh and Charlene. Pre-deceased by his mother Madge; brother Marcus.

Sadly missed by his daughters, their mother Julie; son-in-law Jamie; father Vincent; brothers; Barry, Vincent and Niall; sisters; Finola, Caroline and Catherine; partner Shirley; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday. Funeral to arrive at Sligo Cemetery for burial on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Condolences can be left below or privately for the family on the condolence section of our website: seamusfeehilyandson.ie.

Enquiries to Seamus Feehily Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo. Tel: 071-9171117.

Related posts:

McHUGH, Patricia REILLY, Eddie GALLOGLEY, Jimmy

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA