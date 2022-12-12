+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McGILL, Felix

Posted: 8:02 pm December 12, 2022

McGILL, Felix – Clachan Court, Derrylin and formerly Bellaghy, Co. Derry, 11th December 2022, peacefully. Loving husband of Sue; dear father of Kathleen, Billy, Johnny and the late Patrick, RIP.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Remains arriving Tuesday for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, pausing briefly at Clachan Court at approximately 10.45 am. Private cremation to follow.

