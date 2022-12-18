+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

DEVINE, Seline

Posted: 6:05 pm December 18, 2022

DEVINE, Seline – 227 Swanlinbar Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, RIP, 18th December 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband Terry.

Reposing at the family home from 2 pm until 10 pm.

House private on Tuesday morning.

Removal on Tuesday to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Killesher for 11 am funeral Mass, with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, Terry (Heleen), Brian, Vincent (Debra); grandchildren, Holly, Jasmin, Ruari, Olivia, Malachi; brothers, Packie (Catherine), Phelim (Margaret); sister, Marie (Aidan), nephews, nieces; brothers-in-law, Brendan, Michael (Teresa); sisters-in-law, Mamie, Una and Shelia.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses, c/o McNulty Funeral Directors, Sligo Road, Enniskillen, BY74-5QN.

Related posts:

OWENS, Norah BEIRNE, Bernadette (Desty) LOANE, Maureen Evelyn

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA