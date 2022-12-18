DEVINE, Seline – 227 Swanlinbar Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, RIP, 18th December 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband Terry.

Reposing at the family home from 2 pm until 10 pm.

House private on Tuesday morning.

Removal on Tuesday to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Killesher for 11 am funeral Mass, with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, Terry (Heleen), Brian, Vincent (Debra); grandchildren, Holly, Jasmin, Ruari, Olivia, Malachi; brothers, Packie (Catherine), Phelim (Margaret); sister, Marie (Aidan), nephews, nieces; brothers-in-law, Brendan, Michael (Teresa); sisters-in-law, Mamie, Una and Shelia.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses, c/o McNulty Funeral Directors, Sligo Road, Enniskillen, BY74-5QN.