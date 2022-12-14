+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BOYLE, Rose

Posted: 6:43 pm December 14, 2022

BOYLE – The death has occurred of Rose Boyle (nee Murray), 23 Main Street, Roslea and formerly Clonkeencole, Clones and Birmingham, Tuesday, 13th December 2022, peacefully in the loving care of her family at Walsall Manor Hospital, West Midlands. Pre-deceased by her husband Hugh; son Paul; sister Mary McClave; brothers John Murray and Jimmy Murray.

May Rose Rest in eternal Peace

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her children, Martin, Colette, Bernadette, Joanne and Nigel; daughter-in-law Lainy; sons-in-law Rob and Kevin, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire circle of family and friends.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family please do so below.

