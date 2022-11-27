+44 (0)28 6632 2066
REILLY, Eddie

Posted: 10:36 am November 27, 2022

REILLY, Eddie – 26 Aghyoule Road, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-9AY, 26th November 2022, peacefully. Pre-deceased by his parents and brother Hugh, RIP.

Remains reposing at his home Sunday from 12 noon to 10 pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private Monday please to family, friends and neighbours.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing cousins, friends, neighbours and extended family circle.

