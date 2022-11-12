+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

McHUGH, Patricia

Posted: 7:45 am November 12, 2022

McHUGH – The death has occurred, at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family of Patricia McHugh, 179 Pettigo Road, Aghalaan, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of Brian; loving mother of Martina (Niall Shannon), Brenda (Shane Cleary), Lynette and the late Ronan, RIP; loving grandmother of Christopher, Seamus, Michael, Ellen and Teárna, pre-deceased by her parents David and Mary Ann; cherished sister of Peggy (Hughes), Celine (McGrath), Aileen (Cox) and the late Maria Catherine, Loretta, Gerald and Desmond.

Family home strictly private to family and friends.

Patricia will be reposing in McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, BT93-0EN on Saturday, 12th November from 5 pm to 10 pm. Funeral Mass in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney on Sunday, 13th November at 1 pm, followed by interment in Saint Joseph’s Church Cemetery, Lettercran, Co. Donegal.

Funeral Home private to family only on day of funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Palliative Care Fund South West Acute Hospital, Please make cheques payable to Western Health and Social Care Trust, Palliative Care Fund and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

