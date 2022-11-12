+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MAGUIRE, Paul

Posted: 7:47 am November 12, 2022

MAGUIRE, Paul – Cahore, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family, 9th November 2022, RIP. Loving son of the late Eddie and Margaret (Maudie); beloved brother of John, Peter, William, Rosemary, Carmel and the late Sarah, Bernadette, Claude and Conor, RlP

Paul will be reposing in McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Friday, 11th November from 5 pm to 10 pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.30 am arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Edenclaw Cemetery.

(Those who are attending the funeral home can you please park at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney Car Park and make your way via the footpath to the Funeral Home).

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK, please make cheques payable to Cancer Research UK and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

St. Pio pray for him

