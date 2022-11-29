+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CHARLES, Mary Ellen

Posted: 8:17 pm November 29, 2022

CHARLES, Mary Ellen (née Carson) – Sallysgrove, Florencecourt, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Sadly missed by her husband Frank, son Terence (Patricia), daughter Alice (Michael), grandson Liam and all her wider family circle, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Lasir’s Church, Wheathill for 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am, followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery, Blacklion.

House strictly private please.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer connect NI or St. Lasir’s Church, Wheathill upkeep, c/o Thomas Quinn Funeral Director Blacklion or any family member.

Those who wish to offer their sympathies may do so below.

