BEIRNE, Bernadette (Desty) (née Collins) – formerly Corradareen, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, surrounded by her family (Pre-deceased by her parents Hugh and Rose, her brothers Hughie and Eugene and her sister Rosemary).

Detsy will be sadly missed by her husband Seán, her family Róisín, John, Aisling and Colleen, sons-in-law James, Lenny and Kevin, daughter-in-law Anna, sisters Maureen, Dympna and Monica, brothers Kieran and Patsy, grandchildren Aoife, Laurna-Rose, Amy, Jamie, Sophie, Ellie-Rose and Gracie-Mai, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Tuesday evening from 6 pm until 8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

House strictly private please

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The North West Hospice, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

