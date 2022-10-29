CONNOLLY, Geraldine – peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents John Pat and Mary Ellen.

Reposing at her sister Marion’s residence from 7 pm this evening, Saturday until removal on Sunday evening at 5.15 pm to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 6 pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11 am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Marion and Ann, brothers Michael and Sean and wider family circle.

House strictly private to family only please.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace