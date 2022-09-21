+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MULLIGAN, Mary

Posted: 11:57 am September 21, 2022

MULLIGAN – The death has occurred of Mary Mulligan (née McElroy), 103 Main Street, Lisnaskea and formally Tattygormigan, Roslea, peacefully surrounded by her devoted family at home. Pre-deceased by her husbands Laurance O’Hara (1949) and Frank Mulligan (1993) also by her son John and daughter Margaret.

Dearly beloved mother of Jim, Ann, Josie, Hugh, Gerry, Liam, Maria and Brian, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Sally and Kathleen and brother Brian, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, please do so below.

Related posts:

MAGUIRE, Aidan DONAGHY, Angela MAGUIRE, Monica

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA