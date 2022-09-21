MULLIGAN, Mary

MULLIGAN – The death has occurred of Mary Mulligan (née McElroy), 103 Main Street, Lisnaskea and formally Tattygormigan, Roslea, peacefully surrounded by her devoted family at home. Pre-deceased by her husbands Laurance O’Hara (1949) and Frank Mulligan (1993) also by her son John and daughter Margaret.

Dearly beloved mother of Jim, Ann, Josie, Hugh, Gerry, Liam, Maria and Brian, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Sally and Kathleen and brother Brian, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, please do so below.