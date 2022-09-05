McCONNELL, Clare – Derryleague, Macken, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-3EL, peacefully, Sunday, 4th September 2022, after a short illness. Loving daughter of the late James and Madge, RIP and dear sister of Marie and Malachy.

Remains reposing in the family home, Derryleague, Monday from 12 noon to 10 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, brother, sister in-law Jennifer, niece Meadhbh, nephew James, Godmother Bridie, extended family and circle of friends.