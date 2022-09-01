+44 (0)28 6632 2066
JOHNSTON, Anthony Thomas (Tony)

Posted: 9:03 am September 1, 2022

JOHNSTON, Anthony Thomas (Tony) – 31st August 2022, 3B Mill Street, Enniskillen, peacefully, after a short illness in the City Hospital Belfast. Dearly loved brother of Jimmy (Eileen) and Kevin (Glenda). Loving uncle of Daniel and Molly. Pre-deceased by his parents Jimmy and Jean and his brother Thomas.

Tony’s remains will be reposing in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, Ballycassidy, Enniskillen on Friday between 6 pm and 8 pm with removal from Ballycassidy House on Saturday, via Mill Street, to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation service in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2 pm.

House private please

May his Soul Rest In Peace

Messages of condolence may be left below

