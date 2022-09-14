DOONAN, Mickey – The Borough, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh, 12th September 2022, unexpectedly, loving partner of Philomena and dear father of Brian and Lucinda. Pre-deceased by his beloved son, Dermot, RIP.

Remains reposing for wake at his home Wednesday afternoon from approx. 4 pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in Callowhill Cemetery. House private please on Thursday morning.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, son, daughter, Emma, Amy, Kiara, brothers John and P.J., sisters Kathleen and Sheila (predeceased by Ena, Mary, Nora and Patsy, RIP), nephews, nieces and extended family circle.