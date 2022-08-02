+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McMANUS, Dolores

Posted: 9:56 am August 2, 2022

McMANUS – The death has occurred of Dolores McManus (née Hegarty), 76 Kilmacormick Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday 3 pm to 8 pm, Wednesday 3 pm to 8 pm and Thursday 3 pm to 8 pm. Remains leaving the family home on Friday at 10 30 am to arrive in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery.

Forever loved and deeply missed by sons and daughters Patricia (Frank), Colm (Jackie), Cathal (Selina), Maria (Martin), John (Ciara), Siobhann (Trevor decd. Brendan), Bronagh, Brian (Tracey); brothers and sisters Jim (decd), Tessie (decd), Paddy, Frankie (decd), Gerry and Una.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Church webcam.

All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director , Garrison.

