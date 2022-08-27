+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

McLOUGHLIN, Winnie

Posted: 11:20 pm August 27, 2022

McLOUGHLIN, Winnie (née Collins) – 16 Lurganboy Park, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 27th August 2022, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother to Paul (Lorraine), Oonagh Ogborne (Phil), Shea, Barry (Paula) and daughter Mary, RIP, who died in infancy. Sister of Seamus (Teresa), Rosemary Snyder (Harry), Briege Woods (John, RIP), Bernadette Scullion (Des), Peter (Margaret), predeceased by her sister Claire and brother Brian.

Winnie will repose at her late residence from 11 am until 10 pm Saturday and Sunday with removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Winnie will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Winnie’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

House private to family and friends on Monday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

