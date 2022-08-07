McALEER, Michael – peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Agnes and his sister Maureen (Peter). Loving brother of James (Nuala), Johnny (Mary), Margaret (Dessie, RIP), Bridie (Charlie, RIP), Elizabeth (Seamus) and Patricia (Peter, RIP). A loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

May Michael’s gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing at his home until removal on Wednesday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private to family and friends, strictly walk through only. Please refrain from handshaking and adhere to present Covid restrictions at all times. Michael’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire circle of family and friends