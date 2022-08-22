+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

LYNAM, Eamon

Posted: 8:30 am August 22, 2022

LYNAM, Eamon – peacefully, at the Tilery Nursing Home, Florencecourt, Co. Fermanagh.

Sadly missed by his dearly beloved wife Diana, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law nieces, nephews, extended family, close friends, neighbours and members of The Mountain Road Pipe Band.

May Eamon’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Eamon’s remains will repose at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Eircode H14 R583, on this Monday, 22nd August from 6 pm to 8 pm (walk through only, no handshaking).

Eamon’s remains will leave Lawlor’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, 23rd August at 10.15 am and will be on foot from his late residence, to arrive to Saint Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private please at all times to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on church webcam on the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-ninnidhs-church-derrylin

