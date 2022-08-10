HARTE, Mary (Josie) – peacefully, in the loving care of her family. Pre-deceased by her husband Pat, her children Imelda, Fergal, Vincent and Dermot.

Deeply regretted by her son John, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Chloe, Megan and Ryan, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Mary will be reposing at her home from 12 noon today, Wednesday until 9 pm tonight and again tomorrow, Thursday from 12 noon until 9 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace