+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

HARTE, Mary (Josie)

Posted: 3:21 pm August 10, 2022

HARTE, Mary (Josie) – peacefully, in the loving care of her family. Pre-deceased by her husband Pat, her children Imelda, Fergal, Vincent and Dermot.

Deeply regretted by her son John, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Chloe, Megan and Ryan, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Mary will be reposing at her home from 12 noon today, Wednesday until 9 pm tonight and again tomorrow, Thursday from 12 noon until 9 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Related posts:

McMANUS, Maura BOYLE, Mary MORAN, Sister Elizabeth

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA