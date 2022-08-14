+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BOYLE, John

Posted: 9:23 pm August 14, 2022

BOYLE, John – peacefully at home in the loving care of his nephews and nieces. Pre-deceased by his sister Maureen and brother-in-law Danny. Dearly beloved uncle of John (Sheila), Mary (John), Pauline (Eamon) and Seamus (Janette).

May John’s gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing at his home until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Chapel, Coonian for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Brookeborough. John’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Aghavea Aughintaine Parish Facebook page.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please do so below.

Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his nephews, nieces and entire circle of family and friends.

