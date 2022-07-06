WALPOLE, Rev Christopher Gilling (Chris) – (late of Sandymount, Co. Dublin and formerly of Moira, Co. Down and Fermanagh), 2nd July 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of Susan and her staff in Brabazon House. Dearly loved and loving husband of Betty and his late wife Rosemary, much loved father of John and Dorothy, dear grandfather of Kathryn, David, James, Sarah and Rachel and father-in-law of Mary and Ivan. Loved and remembered always by friends, former colleagues and the wider Church Community.

Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Moira Methodist Church, Co. Down on Friday, 22nd July at 3.30 pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Brabazon Trust, c/o Bobby Morrison Funeral Directors, 2 Manor Drive, Lisburn, BT28-1JH.

“For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain”