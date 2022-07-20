+44 (0)28 6632 2066
SWEENEY, Katie

Posted: 2:08 pm July 20, 2022

SWEENEY – The death has occurred of Katie Sweeney (née Cullen) Gurteen Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim.

Forever loved and deeply missed by her loving husband Seamus, dear sons Jim, Barry and Alan, beloved daughter Lisa, brother Tommy (Cullen), sisters Mary (Shannon) and Delia (Downs), much loved grandchildren Ryan, Aidan and James, her dear friends and all in the family circle.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

House private please.

Condolence messages may be left below.

