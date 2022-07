SMITH, Agnes – 22 Burnside Park, Tempo Road, Enniskillen, peacefully Wednesday, 27th July 2022 at Altnagelvin Area Hospital. Pre-deceased by her parents Francis and May Dolan and sister Lena Hardy.

Sadly missed by her husband Vincent, family Damien, Brenda Green (Andy), John (Margaret) and Paul (Lisa), grandchildren Lexi, Ryan, Ciaran, Jonathan, Darragh, Orla, Clodagh, Alanna, Freya, Ethan, Lucy, Katie, her brother Kenneth Dolan, sister Madeline Rooney, nephews, nieces and family circle.

House private at present.

Funeral Arrangements Later.