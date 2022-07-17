NUGENT, Francie – RIP, 16th July 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, 1 Glendaragh Park, Kesh Co. Fermanagh, BT93-1SN. Beloved husband of Vera, much loved father of Joseph, loving grandfather of Freya, cherished brother of Bernie (Connolly), Brendan, Catherine (McLaughlin), Laurence, Patricia (Muldoon) and the late Margaret (McElholm) and Rosemary (McAloon), RIP.

Francie will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, Bt93-0EN today, Sunday, 17th July from 2 pm to 6 pm and on Monday from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Those who are attending the funeral home can you please park at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney car park and make your way via the footpath to the funeral home.

Francie’s remains will leave the funeral home on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30 pm arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 2 pm, followed by interment in Edenclaw Cemetery.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, granddaughter, sisters, brothers, and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul