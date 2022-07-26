+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MURPHY, Ray

Posted: 10:21 am July 26, 2022

MURPHY, Ray – Corrakelly Road, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, 25th July 2022, peacefully. Loving husband of Nancy and dear father of Angela, Brian (Corey), Sheila (Cameron), Sean (Megan), Paul (Roisin) and Mary (Fergal), brother of Aidan and the late Leo, Maida, Emmet and Alice, RIP.

.Remains reposing at his home from Monday. Walk through only, Tuesday 12 noon to 8 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in new cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Please observe current Covid guidelines at all times in house and church.

