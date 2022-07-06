McMANUS, Maura – Crocknacrieve, Kinawley and formerly Drumhaw Fold, Lisnaskea and London, Wednesday, 6th July 2022, peacefully, dear sister of Peter (Kinawley), Eugene (Newtownbutler), John (Clones) and the late Francie, RIP.

Remains reposing at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea on Thursday at 5 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.