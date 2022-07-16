+44 (0)28 6632 2066
COX-CONNOLLY, Lorraine

Posted: 7:17 pm July 16, 2022

COX-CONNOLLY, Lorraine – 42 Sheetrim Road, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 15th July 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Maurice, Ethan, Saorcha and Lewis.

Will be sadly missed by her family, close circle of friends and all who knew and loved her.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Sunday at 2 pm to arrive for 2.30 pm Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private please at all times to family and close friends only.

