Family Notices Header

BURNS, Winnie

Posted: 7:17 pm July 16, 2022

BURNS, Winnie (née Parker) – 6 Holywell Road, Cavancarragh, Belcoo, BT93-5DT, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Mary (Kevin), Geraldine (Conor), and Sean (Bernie). Pre-deceased by her husband Frank and granddaughter Siobhan. Loving grandmother of Seamus, Aidan, Aine, Monica, Martin, Patrick, Maria, Katie, Dermot Michael and her great grandchildren, Grace, Pearse, Odhran, Fiadh and Emily. Dearest sister of Tessie.

Winnie’s remains will repose at her residence. Due to increased incidences of Covid, the wake will be walk through only on Saturday from 7 pm to 9 pm and Sunday from 2 pm to 8 pm. Her remains will leave her late residence on Monday at 12.30 pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo for 1 pm Funeral Mass, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo

Messages of condolence may be left on link below.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace

