+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

RUTLEDGE, Emily Adelaide (Emma)

Posted: 8:45 pm June 29, 2022

RUTLEDGE, Emily Adelaide (Emma) – June 28th, 2022 (peacefully) at Mid Ulster Hospital and formerly of Willoughby Place, Enniskillen. Dearly loved wife of the late Archibald (Archie), beloved mother of Cyril (Lynne) Jennifer (Matthew) Keith (Clare) and the late Ian, a much loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet family members in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES on Thursday between 5 pm until 7pm.

A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Friday, 1st July at 12 noon, followed by burial in Holy Trinity Parish Churchyard, Derrylin. The service can be viewed online at http://www.enniskillencathedral.com/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia NI, Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP.

Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA