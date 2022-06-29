RUTLEDGE, Emily Adelaide (Emma) – June 28th, 2022 (peacefully) at Mid Ulster Hospital and formerly of Willoughby Place, Enniskillen. Dearly loved wife of the late Archibald (Archie), beloved mother of Cyril (Lynne) Jennifer (Matthew) Keith (Clare) and the late Ian, a much loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet family members in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES on Thursday between 5 pm until 7pm.

A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Friday, 1st July at 12 noon, followed by burial in Holy Trinity Parish Churchyard, Derrylin. The service can be viewed online at http://www.enniskillencathedral.com/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia NI, Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP.

Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.